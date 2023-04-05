Honda Africa Twin ADV tourer can go anywhere

Honda sells the Africa Twin through BigWing dealerships
An Africa Twin is on showcase at Honda's plant in Manesar.
The ADV is quite popular as it comes with a dual-clutch automatic transmission
The Africa Twin uses a 1082.96 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine
It produces 97 bhp and 103 Nm
Apart from the DCT, it also comes mated to a manual gearbox
Honda lets the rider turn-off the rear ABS
The fuel tank has a capacity of 24.5 litres and the seat height can be adjusted between 810 mm to 830 mm.
The ground clearance of Africa Twin is of 210 mm which should be enough to tackle most of the bad roads.