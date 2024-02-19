One of these critical components is alternator
Located in engine bay, alternator helps the car to start and keeps its electronics running
A malfunctioning alternator can cause a lot of problems for the vehicle
A primary indication of a faulty alternator could be problem in starting the car
Dimming or flickering lights could be a sign of a faulty alternator
The battery light on instrument cluster being on could be a sign of a bad alternator
strange odour of burning rubber or metal from engine bay could be a sign of bad alternator
Car accessories malfunctioning could be a sign of bad alternator
In any case of these indications, it is better to get the car inspected by a professional technician