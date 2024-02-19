A car comes with hundreds of critical components that help it functioning

Published Feb 19, 2024

One of these critical components is alternator

Located in engine bay, alternator helps the car to start and keeps its electronics running

A malfunctioning alternator can cause a lot of problems for the vehicle

A primary indication of a faulty alternator could be problem in starting the car

Dimming or flickering lights could be a sign of a faulty alternator

The battery light on instrument cluster being on could be a sign of a bad alternator

strange odour of burning rubber or metal from engine bay could be a sign of bad alternator

Car accessories malfunctioning could be a sign of bad alternator

In any case of these indications, it is better to get the car inspected by a professional technician
