What drives Lionel Messi? Here's his illustrious car collection

The Argentina football legend reportedly has 10 cars in his garage which includes some of the most expensive ones
Messi owns at least 3 Audi cars which include the RS6, the A7 and the Q7
He also owns a few Range Rover models, including the Vogue and Sport editions
Among the exotic collection, Messi has a Mercedes SLS AMG to boast about
He also often drives around in his Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale which cost nearly $242,000
There is also a Ferrari F430 Spyder in his garage which has 4.3-litre V8 engine under the hood
Pagani Zonda Tricolore is one of the most exotic cars in Messi’s garage which costs around $2 million
The Cadillac Escalade is one of the largest SUVs Messi has in his garage
He also owns a Lexus RX 450h and a Mini Cooper too
But the most expensive one is a Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti which he bought for around $37 million