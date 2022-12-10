What drives Lionel Messi? Here's his illustrious car collection

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 10, 2022

The Argentina football legend reportedly has 10 cars in his garage which includes some of the most expensive ones

Messi owns at least 3 Audi cars which include the  RS6, the A7 and the Q7

He also owns a few Range Rover models, including the Vogue and Sport editions 

Among the exotic collection, Messi has a Mercedes SLS AMG to boast about

He also often drives around in his Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale which cost nearly $242,000

There is also a Ferrari F430 Spyder in his garage which has 4.3-litre V8 engine under the hood

Pagani Zonda Tricolore is one of the most exotic cars in Messi’s garage which costs around $2 million

The Cadillac Escalade is one of the largest SUVs Messi has in his garage

He also owns a Lexus RX 450h and a Mini Cooper too

But the most expensive one is a Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti which he bought for around $37 million
