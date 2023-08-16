What are the new features on Ola Electric's MoveOS 4 software update?

Ola MoveOS 4 will get in-house developed Ola Maps
It will get Geofencing, Timefencing, Ride Journal and Concert mode
There will also be Garage mode, allowing controlling of several Ola scooters using single app
The scooter will also show how much money the rider has saved
There will be a new energy insight feature and hill descent control system
A biometric lock will allow unlocking of scooter using rider's face or finger
MoveOS 4 will also offer application widgets and cruise control in Eco riding mode
Other features will include personalised proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters
The beta rollout for the Ola MoveOS 4 will start on 15 September