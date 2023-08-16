What are the new features on Ola Electric's MoveOS 4 software update?

Published Aug 16, 2023

Ola MoveOS 4 will get in-house developed Ola Maps

It will get Geofencing, Timefencing, Ride Journal and Concert mode

There will also be Garage mode, allowing controlling of several Ola scooters using single app

 The scooter will also show how much money the rider has saved

There will be a new energy insight feature and hill descent control system

A biometric lock will allow unlocking of scooter using rider's face or finger

MoveOS 4 will also offer application widgets and cruise control in Eco riding mode

Other features will include personalised proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters

 The beta rollout for the Ola MoveOS 4 will start on 15 September 
The public rollout will take place around late October. For detailed report...
