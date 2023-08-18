What all upgrades does the S1 Pro gets with the Gen2?

Ola recently launched the S1 Pro's Gen2 in the Indian market.

It is priced at 1.48 lakh ex-showroom

Than range of the Ola S1 Pro Gen2 has been increased from 181 km to 195 km

The top speed has seen a bump from 116 kmph to 120 kmph. 

The scooter now features telescopic forks in the front. The Gen1 used to come with a monoshock. 

The boot space has been reduced by 2 litres. It now measures 34 litres.

The electric motor is still a belt-driven unit but it is now more powerful. 

The frame has been redesigned and because of these structural changes, the scooter is 6 kg lighter. 

Because of the new platform, the scooter comes with a flat floor. 
