Watch Red Bull F1 car pulls off breathtaking stunts at Australian Outback

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 30, 2023

Former Red Bull Racing F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo showcased jaw-dropping stunts

The Australian driver even tackled off-road with the Red Bull RB7 F1 car 

Red Cull Racing shared the video to promote its F1 program ahead of the Australian Grand Prix

Ricciardo raced through various parts of Australia, showcasing what the Red Bull livery is capable of off the racing track

His stunts included racing with a helicopter at a private farming property in the Australian Outback

He also raced with aerobatic pilot Matt Hall at the iconic Sea Cliff Bridge in New South Wales

The 2011 Red Bull RB7 used for the stunts is a V8-powered F1 car

The stunts were performed with the help of different tyres for different terrains

Red Bull recently took part in a showrun in Mumbai to showcase its prowess
