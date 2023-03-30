Former Red Bull Racing F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo showcased jaw-dropping stunts
The Australian driver even tackled off-road with the Red Bull RB7 F1 car
Red Cull Racing shared the video to promote its F1 program ahead of the Australian Grand Prix
Ricciardo raced through various parts of Australia, showcasing what the Red Bull livery is capable of off the racing track
His stunts included racing with a helicopter at a private farming property in the Australian Outback
He also raced with aerobatic pilot Matt Hall at the iconic Sea Cliff Bridge in New South Wales
The 2011 Red Bull RB7 used for the stunts is a V8-powered F1 car
The stunts were performed with the help of different tyres for different terrains
Red Bull recently took part in a showrun in Mumbai to showcase its prowess