An international driving permit or international driving licence allows one to drive a car in a foreign country
The IDP or IDL can be availed at a cost of ₹1,000
The applicant for IDP must be aged 18 years or above and possess an Indian driving licence, a valid passport and approved visa
The applicant has to fill out the Form 4A and 1A, which can be availed from local RTO or downloaded from MoRTH website
Form 4A certifies the applicant is a competent rider and Form 1A states the medical fitness of the applicant
The applicant has to submit the duly filled forms, necessary legal documents to local RTO or MoRTH website with the fee
He or she has to appear for a driving test as the final step of the application process
If the applicant passes in driving test, the IDP is expected to arrive within four to five days
The applicant must ensure he or she is pr0viding all the right information and genuine legal documents to get an IDP