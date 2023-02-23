HT Auto
Home How-to How To Apply For An International Driving License In India? Explained Here

How to apply for an international driving license in India? Explained here

While visiting foreign countries, many people opt for public transport like buses, trains or flights, whereas others love to cover the roads on bikes or cars. While your Indian driving license or permit (IDP) allows you to travel to every corner of India in your vehicle, in order to drive or ride in foreign countries, you require to have an international driving license or permit, as that is a mandatory legal document stating your eligibility to drive a car or ride a two-wheeler abroad.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 15:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Owing an international driving license allows you to drive on foreign roads. (Bloomberg)
Owing an international driving license allows you to drive on foreign roads. (Bloomberg)
Owing an international driving license allows you to drive on foreign roads. (Bloomberg)
Owing an international driving license allows you to drive on foreign roads.

An international driving licence is issued by the Indian government's road transport authority, which allows the bearer of the document to drive a four-wheeler or two-wheeler in other countries. It is an official translation of the driver’s license, where the documents are converted into languages that are understandable abroad.

Also Read : How to fix a punctured car tyre: Steps that can save you from being stranded

A person applying for an international driving license must be an Indian citizen with age above 18 years, and he or she should hold a valid Indian driving license. Also, the person should possess a valid passport and visa.

Shopping Bag Shop Now
38% OFF
SUDHA AD PRINT Learner Sticker for Car Driver Reflective Ratro Sign Decal Size 6X6 inch (Pack of 2)
Rs. 249 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
Kanuz Learner Sticker for Car Decal Sticker, Label Water Resistance Reflective RED Dye Cut Sticker for Any Car 6 X 6 inch(Vinyl)
Rs. 115 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
80% OFF
CVANU (Pack Of 2) Red L Board Learning Driver Car Decal Sticker(19.5Cm X 19.5 Cm)
Rs. 99 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
CVANU L-Board Learning License Symbol Exterior Sticker & Decal Vintl Graphic Red 19.5X19.5 (2 Pcs, Vinyl)
Rs. 229 Rs. 398
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Fusion L-Shaped Board for Learning Driver Red Car Decal Sticker of 14Cm X 14 cm (Pack of 2 Sticker)(14 cm,14 cm,0.25 cm)
Rs. 189 Rs. 244
Amazon_Logo
30% OFF
JNIAP New Driver Cosmetic Makeup Bag Driving License Gift Sweet 16 New Driver Gift for Daughter Sister Friend Driver Survival Kit Bag, driver legally bag, MIDDLE, 通用
Rs. 4,423 Rs. 6,319
Amazon_Logo
72% OFF
Graphixdesign Red L Board Learning Driver Car Decal Sticker (Set of-2) (15x15cm)
Rs. 199 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
ARWY car Sticker Learning Sticker for New Driver L Sign for car Sticker Colour red AR102 L Sign Sticker Size(19.5 X11.5 cm) Pack of 2
Rs. 199 Rs. 400
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
One11® L Board Learning Driver car and Bike Sticker-Pack of 2 (Red Circle-5"x5" & 4"x4")
Rs. 250 Rs. 500
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Debli (Pack of 2) Red L Board Learning Driver car Decal Sticker(19.5Cm X 19.5 cm)
Rs. 189 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

There are some documents required to apply for an international driving license, which include Form 4A and Form 1A, a valid driver's license copy, a copy of passport and visa, duplicate air tickets for verification, an application fee of 1,000, passport-size photographs, certified proof of Indian citizenship, copy of address proof and document of age proof.

Here are the steps to follow to avail of an international driving license.

The applicant can apply for an IDP on the Ministry of Road Transport And Highways (MoRTH) website or can avail permission directly from their respective RTO.

Fill out Form 4A and 1A

The first step of the application for an IDP is to fill out two different forms: Form 4A and Form 1A. While Form 4A is a certificate that states that the applicant is a competent rider, Form 1A states the medical fitness status of the applicant individual. These forms can be downloaded from the MoRTH website or availed from the respective local RTO.

Submit all documents with fee

After filling out Form 4A and Form 1A, provide all the details of your Indian driving license, identity, age, and residential proof. These details must be correct as per the information mentioned on the legal documents you possess, as providing false information could result in legal jeopardy for you. Submit all these necessary documents with the forms to the website or the respective RTO. You have to pay the fees of 1,000 while submitting the documents and the forms.

Take a driving test

Just like you had to take a driving test while applying for an Indian driving license, you have to appear for a driving permit to avail of the IDP. Just like submitting the forms and documents, taking the driving test and passing in it is a must to avail of the IDP. If you are successful, then expect to receive the IDP in four to five business days.

How to apply for an international driving license?
Step 1 :

Fill out Form 4A and 1A

Step 2 :

Submit all documents with fee

Step 3 :

Take a driving test

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 15:02 PM IST
TAGS: driving license car driver
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

What's special about Mercedes-Benz E-Class' superscreen?
What's special about Mercedes-Benz E-Class' superscreen?
Mercedes cars to have 'supercomputers'
Mercedes cars to have 'supercomputers'
2023 Indian Sport Chief cruiser revealed globally, likely to come to India
2023 Indian Sport Chief cruiser revealed globally, likely to come to India
WB govt makes commercial registration mandatory for app bikes. Details here
WB govt makes commercial registration mandatory for app bikes. Details here
Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted ahead of launch, will rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted ahead of launch, will rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city