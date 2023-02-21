Want to buy an EV? You need to be aware of these potential issues

Electric vehicles are currently the top priority for almost every automaker in the industry
Though it may seem that the world is racing towards EVs, here are a few potential issues that one may face
Range anxiety is real as charging infrastructure is work in progress in the country
It is a time consuming process to establish a solid charging infrastructure
Electric vehicles are sure not pocket friendly
The upfront cost of EVs vs money saved on fuel is rather mismatched
In relative terms, options for EVs in every price bracket is rather limited
Despite claims, there is still ambiguity around EV batteries that are several years old
As such, there is also no clarity on how popular EVs may be in the used-car segment