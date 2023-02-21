Want to buy an EV? You need to be aware of these potential issues

Published Feb 21, 2023

Electric vehicles are currently the top priority for almost every automaker in the industry

Though it may seem that the world is racing towards EVs, here are a few potential issues that one may face

Range anxiety is real as charging infrastructure is work in progress in the country

It is a time consuming process to establish a solid charging infrastructure

Electric vehicles are sure not pocket friendly

The upfront cost of EVs vs money saved on fuel is rather mismatched

In relative terms, options for EVs in every price bracket is rather limited

Despite claims, there is still ambiguity around EV batteries that are several years old

As such, there is also no clarity on how popular EVs may be in the used-car segment
