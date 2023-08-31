Waiting for Hyundai Exter delivery? Check how long you need to wait

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 31, 2023

Hyundai Exter has already garnered over 50,000 bookings since launch

While deliveries have started, the waiting period has been quite long for the Exter

The current waiting period for the SUV is around 11 months from booking

In July, Hyundai Motor had delivered more than 7,000 units of the new SUV

The delivery of the SUV is expected to pick up ahead of the festive season

Among the 7 variants, the entry level EX and EX(O) have the longest waiting of up to 50 weeks

The CNG version of Exter, along with mid and top-spec variants have waiting period of up to 24 weeks

Hyundai had launched the Exter in July this year at a price of 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

It rivals the likes of Tata Punch among other small SUVs currently available
Also watch out for Honda Elevate SUV which will launch on September 4
