Waiting for Hyundai Exter delivery? Check how long you need to wait

Hyundai Exter has already garnered over 50,000 bookings since launch
While deliveries have started, the waiting period has been quite long for the Exter
The current waiting period for the SUV is around 11 months from booking
In July, Hyundai Motor had delivered more than 7,000 units of the new SUV
The delivery of the SUV is expected to pick up ahead of the festive season
Among the 7 variants, the entry level EX and EX(O) have the longest waiting of up to 50 weeks
The CNG version of Exter, along with mid and top-spec variants have waiting period of up to 24 weeks
Hyundai had launched the Exter in July this year at a price of ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom)
It rivals the likes of Tata Punch among other small SUVs currently available