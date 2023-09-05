Priced at ₹61.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the all-electric Volvo C40 Recharge is available for booking from today across India
Volvo said the deliveries of the C40 Recharge will commence soon across India
The C40 Recharge EV has been built from ground up and comes based on the same CMA platform as XC40 Recharge
Being the coupe SUV version of the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge shares several design elements with its sibling EV
It gets Thor's Hammer LED headlamps, vertically oriented sleek LED taillights with pixel tech, closed panel at front profile etc
Being a coupe SUV, the C40 Recharge gets a signature sloping roofline, unlike the XC40 Recharge's boxy styling
The cabin looks identical to the XC340 Recharge with a 9-inch portrait-style touchscreen display, vertical AC vents etc
It gets a 12.3-inch digital driver display, Harman Kardon audio system, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, 360-degree camera and ADAS
Powered by a 78 kWh battery and twin electric motors, the EV generates 402 bhp power and promises 530 km range