Published Sep 05, 2023

Priced at 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the all-electric Volvo C40 Recharge is available for booking from today across India 

Volvo said the deliveries of the C40 Recharge will commence soon across India

The C40 Recharge EV has been built from ground up and comes based on the same CMA platform as XC40 Recharge

Being the coupe SUV version of the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge shares several design elements with its sibling EV 

It gets Thor's Hammer LED headlamps, vertically oriented sleek LED taillights with pixel tech, closed panel at front profile etc

Being a coupe SUV, the C40 Recharge gets a signature sloping roofline, unlike the XC40 Recharge's boxy styling

The cabin looks identical to the XC340 Recharge with a 9-inch portrait-style touchscreen display, vertical AC vents etc

It gets a 12.3-inch digital driver display, Harman Kardon audio system, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, 360-degree camera and ADAS

Powered by a 78 kWh battery and twin electric motors, the EV generates 402 bhp power and promises 530 km range
