Volvo all set for electric launch of its second EV in India – C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge has been confirmed for an India launch in Q4 of 2023
Volvo launched the XC40 Recharge SUV in India in 2022. The C40 Recharge will double its EV offerings here
While the XC40 Recharge is based on the XC40 model, the Volvo C40 Recharge is a coupe-style SUV
The C40 Recharge has a claimed range between 480 kms and 500 kms, depending on whether it is in the single or twin-motor set up
The electric SUV produces a maximum of 408 hp and can do a 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds
While the C40 Recharge is priced at around ₹56 lakh in India, the C40 could be a bit more expensive. Both models come in via CKD route and will be assembled in Bengaluru
Volvo plans to be an all-electric company by 2030 and says it sees a clear potential in India to push in more EV models