Volvo all set for electric launch of its second EV in India – C40 Recharge

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 15, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge has been confirmed for an India launch in Q4 of 2023

Volvo launched the XC40 Recharge SUV in India in 2022. The C40 Recharge will double its EV offerings here

While the XC40 Recharge is based on the XC40 model, the Volvo C40 Recharge is a coupe-style SUV

The C40 Recharge has a claimed range between 480 kms and 500 kms, depending on whether it is in the single or twin-motor set up

The electric SUV produces a maximum of 408 hp and can do a 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds

While the C40 Recharge is priced at around 56 lakh in India, the C40 could be a bit more expensive. Both models come in via CKD route and will be assembled in Bengaluru

Volvo plans to be an all-electric company by 2030 and says it sees a clear potential in India to push in more EV models
For details and best deals on Volvo cars in India...
Click Here