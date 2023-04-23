Volkswagen to bring its ID.4 EV in India soon

Published Apr 23, 2023

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch its electric crossover, the ID.4 in the Indian market

The automaker, recently, showcased the GTX version of the electric vehicle

This EV is already sold in the global markets

When launched, this model will rival the likes of Kia EV6 electric crossover

The ID.4 is based on Volkswagen's MEB platform

The electric car features an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

Volkswagen ID.4 EV promises to offer range up to 500 kms 

The electric motor of this model can generate power output up to 299 hp and 460 Nm of torque

The electric car has a top speed of 180 kmph
