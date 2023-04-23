Volkswagen to bring its ID.4 EV in India soon

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch its electric crossover, the ID.4 in the Indian market
The automaker, recently, showcased the GTX version of the electric vehicle
This EV is already sold in the global markets
When launched, this model will rival the likes of Kia EV6 electric crossover
The ID.4 is based on Volkswagen's MEB platform
The electric car features an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery pack
Volkswagen ID.4 EV promises to offer range up to 500 kms
The electric motor of this model can generate power output up to 299 hp and 460 Nm of torque
The electric car has a top speed of 180 kmph