Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus MT gets new Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint

It is a part of Volkswagen's new GT Edge Limited Collection

Its market introduction will take place from June 2023 onwards

Its door handles, door mirrors, rear roof spoiler come in glossy black

 It gets GT branding on front grille, at rear as well as GT Fender badge

Safety features include rear seat belt reminder, electronic stability control

Other features include smart touch climatronic auto AC and ventilated front seats

The Taigun Matte Edition rides on R17 Manilla Alloy Wheels

It sports leatherette seat upholstery for red stitching for seats

There is red ambient lighting and red theme digital cockpit
