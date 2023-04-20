Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus MT gets new Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint

It is a part of Volkswagen's new GT Edge Limited Collection
Its market introduction will take place from June 2023 onwards
Its door handles, door mirrors, rear roof spoiler come in glossy black
It gets GT branding on front grille, at rear as well as GT Fender badge
Safety features include rear seat belt reminder, electronic stability control
Other features include smart touch climatronic auto AC and ventilated front seats
The Taigun Matte Edition rides on R17 Manilla Alloy Wheels
It sports leatherette seat upholstery for red stitching for seats
There is red ambient lighting and red theme digital cockpit