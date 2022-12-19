Volkswagen ID.Buzz scores a perfect five in Euro NCAP

Volkswagen ID.Buzz has come out with the best possible result in the recent Euro NCAP test
Volkswagen ID.Buzz has scrored five stars for vehicle safety from Euro NCAP
The EV acquired noteworthy rating in overall terms in both collision and occupant protection categories
Volkswagen ID.Buzz scored 92 per cent of the maximum possible points for occupant protection
The EV comes with driver assist and emergency braking systems as standard that impressed the testers
The ID.Buzz scored 90 per cent of the total available points in the Safety Assist category
Volkswagen ID.Buzz was unveiled earlier this year
The EV is inspired from Volkswagen's Kombi model that was the symbol of the hippy movement