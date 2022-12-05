Volkswagen ID.3 EV is all ready to go

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 05, 2022

Volkswagen is all ready to unveil its latest ID.3 electric vehicle

The Volkswagen ID.3 is going to be the second-generation EV in the ID. family 

The electric vehicle will be based on the brand's MEB architecture

The model will be equipped with the latest software generation

The Volkswagen ID.3 EV will feature a 12-inch display

It will also come with a removable luggage compartment

Facilities such as Plug & Charge and EV route planner will make charging convenient

Features such as Park Assist Plus with memory function and Travel Assist with swarm data among others are few of the highlights of the EV
Volkswagen ID.3 EV is all ready to go
Click Here