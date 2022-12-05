Volkswagen ID.3 EV is all ready to go

Volkswagen is all ready to unveil its latest ID.3 electric vehicle
The Volkswagen ID.3 is going to be the second-generation EV in the ID. family
The electric vehicle will be based on the brand's MEB architecture
The model will be equipped with the latest software generation
The Volkswagen ID.3 EV will feature a 12-inch display
It will also come with a removable luggage compartment
Facilities such as Plug & Charge and EV route planner will make charging convenient
Features such as Park Assist Plus with memory function and Travel Assist with swarm data among others are few of the highlights of the EV