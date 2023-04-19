Volkswagen ID.7 debuts as company's most powerful electric vehicle

It will be launched in global markets like Europe and China this year
Volkswagen ID.7 will be offered in two broad trims called Pro and Pro S
Pro S trim comes with 700-km range and loaded with features
ID.7 Pro is equipped with a 82.0 kWh battery pack which claims to offer up to 615 kms of range
Both trims are powered by an electric motor capable of generating 282 hp of power
ID.7 gets a transparent roof which can be controlled through a button
ID.7 stands 4,961 mm in length and has a 2,966 mm of wheelbase
It comes with an aerodynamically optimised front face
The cabin of the electric sedan is loaded with comfort features and digital controls