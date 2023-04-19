Volkswagen ID.7 debuts as company's most powerful electric vehicle

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 19, 2023

It will be launched in global markets like Europe and China this year

 Volkswagen ID.7 will be offered in two broad trims called Pro and Pro S

 Pro S trim comes with 700-km range and loaded with features 

ID.7 Pro is equipped with a 82.0 kWh battery pack which claims to offer up to 615 kms of range

Both trims are powered by an electric motor capable of generating 282 hp of power

 ID.7 gets a transparent roof which can be controlled through a button 

ID.7 stands 4,961 mm in length and has a 2,966 mm of wheelbase

It comes with an aerodynamically optimised front face

 The cabin of the electric sedan is loaded with comfort features and digital controls
Head-up display with augmented reality comes as standard
