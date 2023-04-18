HT Auto
ID.7, Volkswagen's most powerful EV, makes debut with 700 km range

Volkswagen has taken the covers off the ID.7 EV as the brand's new flagship electric sedan. It is the most powerful electric vehicle from the German carmaker’s ID series EVs. It will be launched in global markets like Europe and China this year. When launched, it will take on the Tesla Model 3 electric car as its key rival. It comes with 700-km range and loaded with features like a transparent roof which can be controlled through a button as well as Volkswagen's most advanced air conditioning system.

| Updated on: 18 Apr 2023, 14:04 PM
Volkswagen ID.7 comes equipped with a 282-hp electric motor and choice of two battery packs.
Volkswagen will offer the ID.7 in two broad trims called Pro and Pro S. Both are powered by an electric motor capable of generating 282 hp of power. The Pro is equipped with a 82.0 kWh battery pack which claims to offer up to 615 kms of range on a single charge. It supports 170 kW DC fast charging too. The Pro S has a bigger 91.0 kWh battery pack, big enough to offer a range of 700 kms. It supports DC fast charging of up to 200 kW.

The ID.7 stands 4,961 mm in length and has a 2,966 mm of wheelbase. It is slightly smaller compared to the Mercedes-Benz EQE electric sedan. It comes with an aerodynamically optimised front face with slim LED headlights linked by a slim illuminated strip. The ID.7 can be equipped with an optional panoramic sunroof that changes from opaque to transparent at the push of a button.

Also read: Volkswagen ID.4 EV showcased in India for the first time; to launch soon

The cabin of the electric sedan is loaded with comfort features and digital controls. Instead of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the ID.7 has a tiny screen that focuses on displaying driver-related information like warnings and speed. The head-up display with augmented reality comes as standard and shows additional information like GPS directions. The highlight of the interior is a standalone 15-inch infotainment system, which controls almost everything. Volkswagen said the infotainment system is more intuitive, more customisable and features two touch bars as well as a home button.

The carmaker said that the EV also has its most advanced air conditioning system.The vents have motors that move them vertically and horizontally so that they can distribute air over a large area of the cabin.It also responds to voice commands.

