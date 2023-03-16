Volkswagen ID.2 EV with 450 km of driving range to launch in 2025

Volkswagen has unveiled the concept version of the ID.2
ID.2 will be an electric hatchback
It will be front-wheel drive and have a WLTP-claimed range of 450 km
The production spec version of the ID.2 will hit the European market in 2025
Volkswagen is aiming to price it at $26,400
The ID.2 will be based on MEB platform
MEB is an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard comprises of the battery pack
In terms of dimensions, the ID.2 measures 4,050 mm long, 1,812 mm wide, 1,530 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.
The car gets power seats with massage function and a new multifunction steering wheel with dual thumbwheels and buttons. It gets numerous USB-C interfaces spread throughout the cabin.