Volkswagen amps up usage of sustainable materials in ID. models

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 08, 2023

Volkswagen is all for sustainability and using sustainable materials when it comes to its product portfolio

The automaker is stressing to make its ID. lineup more eco-friendly by incorporating sustainable materials in the interiors of the EV models

Electric vehicles such as the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.7 will get additional recycling materials this year

The company shares that it will use Seaqual yarn as a seat cover material which is made from 10% marine debris and 90% recycled PES yarn

The carbon emissions during the production of these are almost one third lower against conventional cover materials

Volkswagen has extensively used recycled and environmentally friendly materials in its ID.Buzz EV

The company also adds that it no longer uses chrome in the ID. Buzz as the production of chrome harms the environment

It has replaced chrome with a liquid paint with chrome look that also has a bio-based binder

By the end of this decade, the brand is aiming to cut carbon emissions per vehicle by 40%
