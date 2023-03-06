All-new Volkswagen ID.3 is here!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 06, 2023

Volkswagen has unveiled the updated version of the ID.3

The electric vehicle comes with the latest generation assist system

The exterior gets a sharp design along with improved aerodynamics

The automaker has provided a new bumper at the front side

The bonnet of the electric car appears longer because the black strip under the windscreen has been removed 

The automaker has extended the range of colours which also includes Dark Olivine Green

The rear face of the EV gets two-part tail lights as well as a shiny rear lid for the first time

There is a 12-inch touch display equipped with the latest generation software in the interior

There is also optional augmented reality head-up display that projects information such as the vehicle speed and dynamic navigation instructions onto the windscreen
Know more about Volkswagen's EV plans
Click Here