All-new Volkswagen ID.3 is here!

Volkswagen has unveiled the updated version of the ID.3
The electric vehicle comes with the latest generation assist system
The exterior gets a sharp design along with improved aerodynamics
The automaker has provided a new bumper at the front side
The bonnet of the electric car appears longer because the black strip under the windscreen has been removed
The automaker has extended the range of colours which also includes Dark Olivine Green
The rear face of the EV gets two-part tail lights as well as a shiny rear lid for the first time
There is a 12-inch touch display equipped with the latest generation software in the interior
There is also optional augmented reality head-up display that projects information such as the vehicle speed and dynamic navigation instructions onto the windscreen