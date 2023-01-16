Very first unit of Mercedes AMG One delivered to owner

Published Jan 16, 2023

The hypercar was first showcased in concept form at the Frankfurt Motor show over five years ago

Its production version was showcased in June of 2022

Mercedes AMG One features dark Black body shade with accents in the Petronas Green hue

There are some subtle dashes of Red and ‘AMG’ lettering on the front grille

The model is capable of belting out 1,049 hp, and is touted as the race car for roads

It uses single-turbo V6 engine while transmission duties are handled by seven-speed automatic unit

The model also houses an 8.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack

 Mercedes-AMG One goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds

 It is capable of racing to 200 kmph mark in seven seconds
 Top speed of the hypercar is at 352 kmph
