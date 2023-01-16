Very first unit of Mercedes AMG One delivered to owner

The hypercar was first showcased in concept form at the Frankfurt Motor show over five years ago
Its production version was showcased in June of 2022
Mercedes AMG One features dark Black body shade with accents in the Petronas Green hue
There are some subtle dashes of Red and ‘AMG’ lettering on the front grille
The model is capable of belting out 1,049 hp, and is touted as the race car for roads
It uses single-turbo V6 engine while transmission duties are handled by seven-speed automatic unit
The model also houses an 8.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack
Mercedes-AMG One goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds
It is capable of racing to 200 kmph mark in seven seconds