Venue to Elevate: Top 5 most affordable cars in India with ADAS 

Published Sep 11, 2023

ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is a suite of safety and autonomous driving features

More and more carmakers are introducing this feature in their models

The following slide list the top five most affordable cars in India with ADAS

 Honda City 5th gen: It gets ADAS on V, VX and ZX variants, priced from 11.57 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Venue: It gets ADAS on SX(O) trim, priced from 12,44,200 (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Verna: It gets ADAS on SX(O) trim, priced from 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda Elevate: It gets ADAS on ZX variant, priced from 14,89,900 (ex-showroom)

MG Astor: IT gets ADAS on top-end Savvy variant, priced at 16,99,800 (ex-showroom)

ADAS offers features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, etc
