Venue to Elevate: Top 5 most affordable cars in India with ADAS 

ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is a suite of safety and autonomous driving features
More and more carmakers are introducing this feature in their models
The following slide list the top five most affordable cars in India with ADAS
Honda City 5th gen: It gets ADAS on V, VX and ZX variants, priced from ₹11.57 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Venue: It gets ADAS on SX(O) trim, priced from ₹12,44,200 (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Verna: It gets ADAS on SX(O) trim, priced from ₹14.65 lakh (ex-showroom)
Honda Elevate: It gets ADAS on ZX variant, priced from ₹14,89,900 (ex-showroom)
MG Astor: IT gets ADAS on top-end Savvy variant, priced at ₹16,99,800 (ex-showroom)
ADAS offers features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, etc