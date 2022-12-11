Updated BMW M340i drives in as a high-performance sedan

BMW has launched updated M340i xDrive in the Indian market
It is priced at ₹69.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
The M340i xDrive can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds
The high-performance sedan comes with M Sport exhaust
BMW is using a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine
It puts out 368 bhp and 500 Nm
The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed unit.
There are also drive modes on offer and xDrive all-wheel drive system
Mechanical changes include M Sport rear differential, M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes among others