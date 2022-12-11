Updated BMW M340i drives in as a high-performance sedan

Published Dec 11, 2022

BMW has launched updated M340i xDrive in the Indian market

It is priced at 69.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

The M340i xDrive can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds 

The high-performance sedan comes with M Sport exhaust

BMW is using a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine

It puts out 368 bhp and 500 Nm

The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed unit.

There are also drive modes on offer and xDrive all-wheel drive system

Mechanical changes include M Sport rear differential, M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes among others
