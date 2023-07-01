Upcoming motorcycle and scooter launches in July 2023. Check it out

July is going to be a busy month for the auto sector with multiple launches planned. Here’s a look at the motorcycles and scooters you need to wait for
Kicking off the month will be the Harley-Davidson X440 that goes on sale on July 3
The made in India Harley is its most affordable yet and will be built by Hero MotoCorp, which promises to make it extremely accessible
Up next, the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will go on sale on July 5
The most affordable Triumph motorcycles are being built in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and are based on the newly-developd single-cylinder engine platform
Ola Electric will introduce a new variant to the S1 lineup in July which is expected to a retro-styled version of the electric scooter
The Ola S1 retro variant is expected to arrive with additional accessories and could carry the same powertrain and battery pack
mXmoto, a new electric vehicle player will introduce its new MX9 electric motorcycle in India in July
Details are scarce about the upcoming mXmoto MX9 but the e-motorcycle is expected to compete with the Hop Oxo, Tork Kratos R and the like