TVS Ronin SCR is a modified scrambler based on the original motorcycle

TVS showcased modified versions of the Ronin at Moto Soul 2023
One of the modified motorcycles was called SCR and it was modified by TVS themselves
The Ronin was modified as a scrambler. The stock Ronin also has some scrambler elements
The Ronin SCR gets a tall beak-like mud-guard in the front and off-road spec tyres
The ride height has been increased. Thanks to the suspension spacers
The side panels are also new and have SCR decals on it
The motorcycle gets new exhaust that now has an up-swept exhaust and has a twin-pod design
While the fuel tank remains the same, there is a new brown seat
The LED tail lamp has also been revised and the side panels are similar to what are found on flat trackers