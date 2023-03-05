TVS Motor Company has showcased four custom-built motorcycles at an event in Goa
These customised Ronin motorcycles are first from the brand which come with retro looks
Among these four, the bike called Agonda, created by JvB-moto from Germany, comes with heavy updated bodywork
The one called SCR, built by TVS Design Team, features low seat, spoke wheels and dual exhaust pipes
The Musashi, built by Indonesian mod shop Smoked Garage, gets all-black body and a single seat
The bike called Wakizashi, made by India's Rajputana Customs, looks like a cafe racer with lowered handlebar and customised fuel tank
The stock motorcycle sports 225 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor
It generates 20 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.9 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm
This motor is paired with five-speed gearbox