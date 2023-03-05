These custom-made Ronin bikes from TVS are uber cool! Check out here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 05, 2023

TVS Motor Company has showcased four custom-built motorcycles at an event in Goa

These customised Ronin motorcycles are first from the brand which come with retro looks

Among these four, the bike called Agonda, created by JvB-moto from Germany, comes with heavy updated bodywork

The one called SCR, built by TVS Design Team, features low seat, spoke wheels and dual exhaust pipes

The Musashi, built by Indonesian mod shop Smoked Garage, gets all-black body and a single seat

The bike called Wakizashi, made by India's Rajputana Customs, looks like a cafe racer with lowered handlebar and customised fuel tank

The stock motorcycle sports 225 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor 

It generates 20 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.9 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm

This motor is paired with five-speed gearbox
Know more about these motorcycles
Click Here