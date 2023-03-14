TVS Ronin 225 modified into a flat tracker

TVS recently hosted MotoSoul event in Goa
They showcased four customized versions of Ronins and one modified version of the Ronin
The Ronin was modified by TVS into a flat tracker
The modified Ronin was equipped with long travel suspension.
The front brake has been removed and there are new tyres
The engine is the same but now it has been remapped to suit the characterstics of the motorcycle
To decrease the weight the rear section has been removed. Instead, there is a tail cowl now
The front headlamp and the instrument cluster are no longer on offer
The handlebar is now wider and taller