TVS Ronin 225 modified into a flat tracker

Published Mar 14, 2023

TVS recently hosted MotoSoul event in Goa

They showcased four customized versions of Ronins and one modified version of the Ronin

The Ronin was modified by TVS into a flat tracker 

The modified Ronin was equipped with long travel suspension. 

The front brake has been removed and there are new tyres

The engine is the same but now it has been remapped to suit the characterstics of the motorcycle

To decrease the weight the rear section has been removed. Instead, there is a tail cowl now

The front headlamp and the instrument cluster are no longer on offer

The handlebar is now wider and taller
