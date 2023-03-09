TVS Ronin Musashi showcased at Moto Soul 2023

TVS Motor Company showcased four custom builds of the Ronin at Moto Soul 2023
One of the custom builds was called Musashi
It was build by Smoked Garage who are from Indonesia
The motorcycle gets several cosmetic upgrades over the standard Ronin
There are dual-purpose tyres and a new swingarm
The fuel tank is new but the golden USD forks have been retained
The position of the rear shockabsorber has been changed drastically
There are no changes to the engine but there is a larger skid plate installed
The headlamp now gets a protective grille