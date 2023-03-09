TVS Ronin Musashi showcased at Moto Soul 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 09, 2023

TVS Motor Company showcased four custom builds of the Ronin at Moto Soul 2023

One of the custom builds was called Musashi 

It was build by Smoked Garage who are from Indonesia

The motorcycle gets several cosmetic upgrades over the standard Ronin

There are dual-purpose tyres and a new swingarm

The fuel tank is new but the golden USD forks have been retained

The position of the rear shockabsorber has been changed drastically

There are no changes to the engine but there is a larger skid plate installed

The headlamp now gets a protective grille
