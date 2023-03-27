TVS Motor launches seven new models in this country

The company has expanded its global footprint with launch of its vehicles in Ghana
The models include the Neo NX, HLX series, Apache 180 and King series three-wheelers
TVS Motor has tied up with Arash Motors, its partner in Ghana
TVS Motor sells its models in more than 80 countries
It includes regions such as Africa, South East Asia, Latin America...
...and the Middle East besides India and its neighbours
TVS plans to reach out to more countries to increase export units
Last month, TVS HLX series motorcycles sold a total of 30 lakh units globally
The figure accounts for sales across 54 countries