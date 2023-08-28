Toyota Rumion is the twin version of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV
Toyota is offering the Rumion with both petrol and CNG powertrain like its twin Ertiga
However, despite having several similarities, Maruti Ertiga is priced lower at ₹8.64 lakh
Under the hood, Rumion shares the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers the Ertiga MPV
Rumion offers 26.11 km/kg efficiency in CNG mode, similar to the Maruti Ertiga CNG mileage
The petrol engine of the Rumion can generate 101 bhp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque
In CNG mode, the Rumion is capable of churning out 86.63 bhp of power and 121.5 Nm of torque
The delivery of the 7-seater MPV will start from September 8, ahead of the festive season
The price of the top-end version of Rumion is ₹13.68 lakh, around ₹60,000 more expensive than Ertiga