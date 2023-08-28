Toyota Rumion MPV launched at 10.29 lakh. Is it more affordable than Maruti Ertiga?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 28, 2023

Toyota Rumion is the twin version of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV

Toyota is offering the Rumion with both petrol and CNG powertrain like its twin Ertiga

However, despite having several similarities, Maruti Ertiga is priced lower at 8.64 lakh

Under the hood, Rumion shares the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers the Ertiga MPV

 Check product page

Rumion offers 26.11 km/kg efficiency in CNG mode, similar to the Maruti Ertiga CNG mileage

The petrol engine of the Rumion can generate 101 bhp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque

In CNG mode, the Rumion is capable of churning out 86.63 bhp of power and 121.5 Nm of torque

The delivery of the 7-seater MPV will start from September 8, ahead of the festive season

The price of the top-end version of Rumion is 13.68 lakh, around 60,000 more expensive than Ertiga
Also check out the review of Maruti Suzuki Invicto, twin to Toyota's Innova HyCross
Click Here