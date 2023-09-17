Toyota is betting big on rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars in India

Published Sep 17, 2023

Toyota currently sells multiple rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars in India, as part of global Suzuki-Toyota agreement for product sharing

Toyota Glanza is sole as the rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Rumion MPV is another rebadged car from Toyota, based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Besides an updated brand logo, the Glanza carries most of the Baleno's styling elements, features and mechanical components intact

Toyota Rumion too comes sharing the same components and features as Ertiga, but dons a tweaked design to be be distinctive

Toyota hopes its shared models with Maruti Suzuki will see the best-ever sales in 2023

The automaker claims that around 40% of its total sales in India between January and August 2023, came from rebadged models

It also said that the majority of the consumers are young buyers

Toyota has also stated that Glanza is one of the bestselling cars of the brand in India alongside the Urban Cruiser Hyryder
