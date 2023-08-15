Top five safest Indian cars that aced Global NCAP crash tests

Global NCAP is a global car assessment body that scores cars based on safety parameters
It crash tests made in India under its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign
Safety has started becoming a priority for Indian car audience
Following are top five Indian cars that aced Global NCAP crash test results
Mahindra Scorpio-N scored 58.18 points at the Global NCAP crash tests
Mahindra XUV700's overall safety score is of 57.69 points
Tata Punch scored 57.34 points in Global NCAP crash tests
Next is Mahindra XUV300 with 53.86 points at the crash tests
Tata Nexon scored 41.06 points at Global NCAP crash tests