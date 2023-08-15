Top five safest Indian cars that aced Global NCAP crash tests

Published Aug 15, 2023

Global NCAP is a global car assessment body that scores cars based on safety parameters

It crash tests  made in India under its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign

Safety has started becoming a priority for Indian car audience

Following are top five Indian cars that aced Global NCAP crash test results

Mahindra Scorpio-N scored 58.18 points at the Global NCAP crash tests

Mahindra XUV700's overall safety score is of 57.69 points

Tata Punch scored 57.34 points in Global NCAP crash tests

Next is Mahindra XUV300 with 53.86 points at the crash tests

Tata Nexon scored 41.06 points at Global NCAP crash tests
