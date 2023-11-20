CNG propelled cars are witnessing increasing demand across India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 20, 2023

Lower cost of purchase and higher mileage are among the factors that are propelling demand for CNG as a fuel for Indians

SUVs that come with CNG options are finding higher demand thanks to the combined popularity of CNG and utility vehicles

Here are top 5 SUVs and MPVs available in India with CNG options that come priced around 10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with CNG at 13.05 lakh (ex-showroom)

 Check product page

Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG variant is priced at 12.51 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Exter CNG is available at 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom)

Essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion's CNG variant is priced at 11.24 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Brezza and its CNG variant is priced at 13.56 lakh (ex-showroom)

Availability of CNG option with petrol engine enhance these SUV and MPV's popularity
Check more about SUVs and MPVs with CNG option in India, priced around 10 lakh
Click Here