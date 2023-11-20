Lower cost of purchase and higher mileage are among the factors that are propelling demand for CNG as a fuel for Indians
SUVs that come with CNG options are finding higher demand thanks to the combined popularity of CNG and utility vehicles
Here are top 5 SUVs and MPVs available in India with CNG options that come priced around ₹10 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with CNG at ₹13.05 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG variant is priced at ₹12.51 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Exter CNG is available at ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom)
Essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion's CNG variant is priced at ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Brezza and its CNG variant is priced at ₹13.56 lakh (ex-showroom)
Availability of CNG option with petrol engine enhance these SUV and MPV's popularity