Top 10 most fuel efficient diesel SUVs that you can buy in India

Tata Nexon has a claimed ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 23.23 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 24.08 kmpl with the AMT gearbox.
Mahindra XUV300 has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of around 19 kmpl for the manual as well as AMT transmission.
The Kia Sonet with a diesel engine has a fuel efficiency figure of 24 kmpl for the manual gearbox and 19 kmpl for the automatic transmission.
On average, the fuel efficiency of the Hyundai Creta diesel is around 20 kmpl
The new Safari returns 16.30 kmpl and 14.50 kml for the manual and automatic transmission
The Harrier facelift has a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.80 kmpl for the manual and 14.60 kmpl for the automatic variant.
The Bolero Neo has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.29 Kmpl
The claimed ARAI mileage of Alcazar Diesel with manual gearbox is 20.4 kmpl. The automatic variant has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 18.1 kmpl
Hyundai Venue with a diesel engine has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 23 kmpl
Kia Seltos' delivers a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 20.7 kmpl with the iMT gearbox and 19.1 kmpl with automatic transmission.