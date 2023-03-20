Top 10 Maruti CNG cars one can buy with best mileage

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 20, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has as many as 14 CNG models to offer, the widest range among all carmakers in India

Celerio hatchback is the most fuel efficient Maruti CNG car with mileage of 35.6 km/kg

WagonR comes a close second with a CNG mileage fugure of 34.05 km/kg

The new generation Alto K10 CNG comes with a mileage of 33.85 km/kg

Maruti S-Presso also offers high fuel efficiency with mileage of 32.73 km/kg

The Dzire sub-compact sedan offers fifth highest mileage among Maruti cars with figures of 31.12 km/kg

The Swift hatchback also offers over 30 km/kg mielage with figures of 30.9 km/kg

The new generation Baleno, launched with Maruti's S-CNG, offers 30.61 km/kg of mileage

Grand Vitara is the first Maruti SUV get CNG. It offers 26.6 km/kg of fuel efficiency

The Ertiga three-row MPV can run for 26.11 km in one kg on CNG

Brezza, the latest CNG model from Maruti, offers 25.51 km/kg of mileage
How to get best mileage from CNG cars? Check out these useful tips
Click Here