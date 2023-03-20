Top 10 Maruti CNG cars one can buy with best mileage

Maruti Suzuki has as many as 14 CNG models to offer, the widest range among all carmakers in India
Celerio hatchback is the most fuel efficient Maruti CNG car with mileage of 35.6 km/kg
WagonR comes a close second with a CNG mileage fugure of 34.05 km/kg
The new generation Alto K10 CNG comes with a mileage of 33.85 km/kg
Maruti S-Presso also offers high fuel efficiency with mileage of 32.73 km/kg
The Dzire sub-compact sedan offers fifth highest mileage among Maruti cars with figures of 31.12 km/kg
The Swift hatchback also offers over 30 km/kg mielage with figures of 30.9 km/kg
The new generation Baleno, launched with Maruti's S-CNG, offers 30.61 km/kg of mileage
Grand Vitara is the first Maruti SUV get CNG. It offers 26.6 km/kg of fuel efficiency
The Ertiga three-row MPV can run for 26.11 km in one kg on CNG
Brezza, the latest CNG model from Maruti, offers 25.51 km/kg of mileage