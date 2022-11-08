This will be India's first 7-seater luxury electric car

Published Nov 08, 2022

Merceeds-Benz is all set to launch its third EV in India

The EQB electric SUV will be launched in India on December 2

EQB will join the EQC and EQS in the EV lineup from Mercedes in India

The EQB will be the first seven seater electric car in India

In global markets, the EQB is available in two variants - EQB 300 and EQB 350

Mercedes EQB 350 is more powerful with 292 hp output and 520 Nm of torque

The EQB 300 variant can generate output of 228 hp and 370 Nm of torque

Mercedes has equipped the EQB with 66.5 kWh battery pack

The EQB promises a range of up to 419 kms on a single charge

Using a DC fast charger, the EQB can recharge up to 80% in just 32 minutes

Expect the price of the EQB in India to be less than 1 crore
