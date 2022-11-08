This will be India's first 7-seater luxury electric car

Merceeds-Benz is all set to launch its third EV in India
The EQB electric SUV will be launched in India on December 2
EQB will join the EQC and EQS in the EV lineup from Mercedes in India
The EQB will be the first seven seater electric car in India
In global markets, the EQB is available in two variants - EQB 300 and EQB 350
Mercedes EQB 350 is more powerful with 292 hp output and 520 Nm of torque
The EQB 300 variant can generate output of 228 hp and 370 Nm of torque
Mercedes has equipped the EQB with 66.5 kWh battery pack
The EQB promises a range of up to 419 kms on a single charge
Using a DC fast charger, the EQB can recharge up to 80% in just 32 minutes
Expect the price of the EQB in India to be less than ₹1 crore