This Volkswagen EV comes with smart air conditioning

The Volkswagen ID.7 is an upcoming offering from the automaker
The electric sedan is based on Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix (MEB)
Among its many features, this EV offers smart air conditioning
This is the first model from the automaker that comes with intelligent control of the vents in the cockpit
The EV activates the AC system as soon as the vehicle key is detected nearby and before passengers get into the vehicle
The automated air conditioning system also reacts to voice commands
The air vents distribute the air throughout the vehicle's interior
This new EV will make its world debut in the second quarter of 2023