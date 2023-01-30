This Volkswagen EV comes with smart air conditioning

Published Jan 30, 2023

The Volkswagen ID.7 is an upcoming offering from the automaker 

The electric sedan is based on Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix (MEB)

Among its many features, this EV offers smart air conditioning

This is the first model from the automaker that comes with intelligent control of the vents in the cockpit

The EV activates the AC system as soon as the vehicle key is detected nearby and before passengers get into the vehicle 

The automated air conditioning system also reacts to voice commands

The air vents distribute the air throughout the vehicle's interior 

This new EV will make its world debut in the second quarter of 2023
