This upcoming Hyundai EV will offer customisable interior

Hyundai is all set to drive in the Ioniq 5 EV, its second electric car in India
Ahead of the launch, Hyundai has teased several details about the EV's features
This includes its customisable interior which promises more space
The Ioniq 5 will come with Premium Relaxation Seats at the front
The seats will essentially have recline function as well as calf support
The seats, which have a slim design to open space inside the cabin, will also offer a relaxation button
The driver armrest can also be moved forward or back to eke out more space
It offers intelligent storage as well to make room for more luggage
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first model to be built on the carmaker's all-electric e-GMP platform
With a 72.6 kWh battery pack, the EV can run around 480 kms on a single charge