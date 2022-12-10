This upcoming Hyundai EV will offer customisable interior

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 10, 2022

Hyundai is all set to drive in the Ioniq 5 EV, its second electric car in India

Ahead of the launch, Hyundai has teased several details about the EV's features

This includes its customisable interior which promises more space

The Ioniq 5 will come with  Premium Relaxation Seats at the front

The seats will essentially have recline function as well as calf support

The seats, which have a slim design to open space inside the cabin, will also offer a relaxation button

The driver armrest can also be moved forward or back to eke out more space

It offers intelligent storage as well to make room for more luggage

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first model to be built on the carmaker's all-electric e-GMP platform

With a 72.6 kWh battery pack, the EV can run around 480 kms on a single charge
