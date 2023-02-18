This upcoming BMW anniversary model will have only 50 units 

BMW M GmbH is all set to celebrate its 50th anniversary
The premium automaker is in the process of making a new model
Called BMW 3.0 CSL, this car pays tribute to the legendary 'Batmobile'
A special craft workshop is set for assembling this anniversary special model
The assembly process for one vehicle takes almost two weeks
Specialists use stencils to manually apply M’s special paintwork
The interior elements are individually crafted in the brand's workshops in Garching and Dingolfing
This limited-edition model will have only 50 units
The car will make its debut soon