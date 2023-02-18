This upcoming BMW anniversary model will have only 50 units 

Published Feb 18, 2023

BMW M GmbH is all set to celebrate its 50th anniversary

The premium automaker is in the process of making a new model

Called BMW 3.0 CSL, this car pays tribute to the legendary 'Batmobile'

A special craft workshop is set for assembling this anniversary special model

 The assembly process for one vehicle takes almost two weeks

Specialists use stencils to manually apply M’s special paintwork

The interior elements are individually crafted in the brand's workshops in Garching and Dingolfing

This limited-edition model will have only 50 units 

The car will make its debut soon
