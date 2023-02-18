First all-electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible is here!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 18, 2023

The first all-electric BMW MINI Cooper SE Convertible breaks cover

The electric vehicle sits on 17-inch alloy wheels

The premium automaker keeps the front face of the electric car in a conventional style

The convertible top opens and closes at a speed of 30 kmph

The EV comes with a 135 kW electric motor

It generates 184 hp and 270 Nm of torque    

The car can sprint to 100 kmph in 8.2 seconds 

The EV offers a range of 201 km on a single charge

The brand intends to produce only 999 units of this electric vehicle
