First all-electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible is here!

The first all-electric BMW MINI Cooper SE Convertible breaks cover
The electric vehicle sits on 17-inch alloy wheels
The premium automaker keeps the front face of the electric car in a conventional style
The convertible top opens and closes at a speed of 30 kmph
The EV comes with a 135 kW electric motor
It generates 184 hp and 270 Nm of torque
The car can sprint to 100 kmph in 8.2 seconds
The EV offers a range of 201 km on a single charge
The brand intends to produce only 999 units of this electric vehicle