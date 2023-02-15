HT Auto
BMW MINI's first electric drop-top breaks cover with 201-km range

British carmaker Mini has unveiled its first production all-electric convertible model, the Cooper SE Convertible. The new convertible EV will be manufactured in just 999 units at the brand's factory in the Netherlands. The EV will be available in two exterior colors: Enigmatic Black and White Silver, while the door handles doors, side windows and the front and taillight surrounds are finished in Resolute Bronze.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2023, 12:15 PM
The BMW MINI Cooper SE Convertible will be a limited edition electric car with just 999 units to be manufactured.
To signify its limited edition, the Cooper SE drop-top versions will come with 1/999 lettering on the door sills and sides. It comes with a smooth body panel in place of the conventional front grille. The EV will sit on a set of 17-icnh alloy wheels. The convertible top can be opened or closed at speeds up to 30 kmphl. The rest of the car remains identical to the ICE variant.

On the inside, the Mini Cooper SE Convertible features heated seats, adjustable thigh support, a Nappa leather-wrapped multi-function sports steering wheel and yellow accents that highlight the car's electric powertrain, such as the start-stop switch. It also offers features like head-up display, a connected infotainment system, and adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go functionality for those boring, crowded journeys.

The Mini Cooper SE Convertible will be powered by a 135 kW electric motor that can generate 184 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque. It can sprint from zero 100 kmph in 8.2 seconds. The EV offers a range of 201 kms on a single charge, according to the WLTP test cycle. The range is much less than the closed-top Mini Cooper SE that offers 270 km range on a single charge. The Mini Cooper SE made its debut 2019 and was launched in India last year through the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route.

MINI did not reveal the size of the battery from which the convertible version will draw power from. However, it is likely that the carmaker will use the same 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery that is used in the closed-top version of the EV. The battery on the Cooper SE comes with fast charging technology that allows 0-80 per cent charge in 2.5 hours using an 11 kW charger, while a 50 kW DC fast charger can charge the same in 36 minutes.

