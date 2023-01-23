Mazda claims to have developed the technology as part of its human-centric design
Developing this technology was quite challenging, says Mazda
This technology allows the LED turn indicators to light up and go dark slowly instead of instant on and off function
The gently pulsating LED turn signals debuted in Mazda CX-30
Mazda claims this technology echoes the feeling of a human heart
Dimming turn signals ensure to grab attention of the pedestrians and other vehicles
Mazda claims this technology emphasises on the fact how the OEM focuses on details
Mazda may introduce this technology to its other vehicles as well
Mazda aims to increase value of its design through lighting technology