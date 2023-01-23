Mazda CX-30 SUV gets human heart-like turn indicators

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 23, 2023

Mazda claims to have developed the technology as part of its human-centric design

Developing this technology was quite challenging, says Mazda

This technology allows the LED turn indicators to light up and go dark slowly instead of instant on and off function

The gently pulsating LED turn signals debuted in Mazda CX-30

Mazda claims this technology echoes the feeling of a human heart

Dimming turn signals ensure to grab attention of the pedestrians and other vehicles

Mazda claims this technology emphasises on the fact how the OEM focuses on details

Mazda may introduce this technology to its other vehicles as well

Mazda aims to increase value of its design through lighting technology
Read more about Mazda CX-30
Click Here