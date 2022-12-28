The new Genesis GV60 uses a facial recognition-based keyless entry technology
This technology comes as part of the luxury SUV's host of other high-end features
GV60 gets a sensor on the B pillar, which scans the driver's face while entering the car
The technology requires a physical key for the very first time to be activated
The technology is quite similar to the facial unlocking system of modern smartphones
Cabin of new Genesis GV60 comes equipped with host of technology-aided features
Genesis assures that all biometric info is stored securely via encrypted software in the vehicle and is never uploaded anywhere
GV60's cabin gets a fingerprint scanner and touch panels to control host of functions
This advanced technology can be introduced to other Genesis models in future