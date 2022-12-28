Genesis GV60 gets a unique keyless entry technology

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 28, 2022

The new Genesis GV60 uses a facial recognition-based keyless entry technology

This technology comes as part of the luxury SUV's host of other high-end features

GV60 gets a sensor on the B pillar, which scans the driver's face while entering the car

The technology requires a physical key for the very first time to be activated

The technology is quite similar to the facial unlocking system of modern smartphones

Cabin of new Genesis GV60 comes equipped with host of technology-aided features

Genesis assures that all biometric info is stored securely via encrypted software in the vehicle and is never uploaded anywhere

GV60's cabin gets a fingerprint scanner and touch panels to control host of functions

This advanced technology can be introduced to other Genesis models in future
Read more about Genesis
Click Here