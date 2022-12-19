HT Auto
You can unlock Genesis GV60 using your face. Details here

The new Genesis GV60 electric luxury SUV has received a unique technology that takes the current keyless entry system to the next level. The system can be activated using the owner's face. Yes, just like the facial unlocking system of your smartphone. This makes the South Korean luxury car brand the first to add smartphone-style facial recognition technology to its cars. This technology can be very useful for those who don't want to carry their car keys everywhere.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Dec 2022, 16:29 PM
Genesis GV60 electric SUV gets a host of advanced technologies.
The automaker has claimed that the B-pillar of the Genesis GV60 electric SUV comes with an integrated sensor. Also, there is an LED indicator that lets the driver know if the car is locked or not. The automaker claims that all the important biometric information of the owner is stored securely in the vehicle's onboard computer through encrypted software and never uploaded anywhere or stored remotely.

Genesis also claims that the GV60 owners can lock and unlock the car using the sensor located on the B-pillar of the EV, just like they'd unlock their phones. The auto major claims that this technology acts in a similar fashion as new-age smartphones, and the drivers will only need to access the car with a physical key once to set up their profile. Once they are inside the cabin of the EV, they can use a fingerprint scanner located on the centre console to activate the ignition of the SUV and start the vehicle.

The new Genesis GV60 gets a host of updates, which include the new facial recognition technology, among others. Other software-aided features include a new Digital Key system that allows users to access the car remotely using their smartphone or smartwatch. Also, this technology allows the vehicle owner to share access to the car with three other people using a digital app. The owner can limit the time the digital key is available to other users before expiring. Apart from these, the EV also comes with a new air purification system, Comfort Seat Pack and Ergo Motion massage seats as standard.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2022, 16:29 PM IST
TAGS: Genesis Genesis GV60 electric car electric vehicle luxury car automotive technology
