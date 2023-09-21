This SUV has the highest resale value in India, says study

MG Hector diesel SUV has been found to have nearly 85% resale value
MG Hector has more value for money than its rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Mahindra XUV700
The study conducted by Droom evaluated 7 models based on engine, fuel efficiency as well as comfort features
MG Hector diesel variants are offered with a 2.0-litre unit mated to either 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox
MG Hector diesel SUV churns out 167.67 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque
The study found that Hector SUV offers up to 21 kmpl of fuel efficiency
SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier came closest with 18 kmpl on offer
In terms of features too, the Hector scored highly thanks to its level 2 ADAS tech
Only 3 other MG Hector rival SUVs, including Tata Harrier, offer ADAS features