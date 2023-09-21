This SUV has the highest resale value in India, says study

Published Sep 21, 2023

MG Hector diesel SUV has been found to have nearly 85% resale value

MG Hector has more value for money than its rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Mahindra XUV700

The study conducted by Droom evaluated 7 models based on engine, fuel efficiency as well as comfort features

MG Hector diesel variants are offered with a 2.0-litre unit mated to either 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox

MG Hector diesel SUV churns out 167.67 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque

The study found that Hector SUV offers up to 21 kmpl of fuel efficiency

SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier came closest with 18 kmpl on offer

In terms of features too, the Hector scored highly thanks to its level 2 ADAS tech

Only 3 other MG Hector rival SUVs, including Tata Harrier, offer ADAS features 
