Nissan Magnite SUV has become official car for ICC Men's World Cup 2023

Published Sep 13, 2023

The Nissan Magnite SUV will be the official car of the tournament that will take place in India between October 5 and November 19

Magnite is part of the ongoing official World Cup trophy tour as well

Magnite SUV is currently only car from Nissan on sale in India

The automaker has tasted success with the launch of this SUV thanks to the rising demand of SUVs and MPVs in India

Built locally in India, the SUV has sold more than one lakh units since its launch here

The Global NCAP 4-star rated SUV comes with a muscular design and host of features

Built on CMF-A+ platform, the Magnite was launched in India in 2020 with two petrol engine and two transmission options

It was launched with a naturally aspirated petrol and a turbo-petrol motor options, along with options of a 5-speed MT and a CVT

Features onboard the SUV include a cooled glovebox, 360-degree camera etc
