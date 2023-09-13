The Nissan Magnite SUV will be the official car of the tournament that will take place in India between October 5 and November 19
Magnite is part of the ongoing official World Cup trophy tour as well
Magnite SUV is currently only car from Nissan on sale in India
The automaker has tasted success with the launch of this SUV thanks to the rising demand of SUVs and MPVs in India
Built locally in India, the SUV has sold more than one lakh units since its launch here
The Global NCAP 4-star rated SUV comes with a muscular design and host of features
Built on CMF-A+ platform, the Magnite was launched in India in 2020 with two petrol engine and two transmission options
It was launched with a naturally aspirated petrol and a turbo-petrol motor options, along with options of a 5-speed MT and a CVT
Features onboard the SUV include a cooled glovebox, 360-degree camera etc