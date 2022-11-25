This superbike from Aston Martin is for speed junkies

Aston Martin and Brough Superior present AMB 001 Pro track superbike 

This superbike features a racing livery that combines the brand's Verdant Jade and satin finished carbon fibre

Aston Martin says this superbike is specially designed for thrill-seeking motorheads

The AMB 001 Pro churns power up to 225 hp to the weight ratio 1.28 hp/kg

The massive power output comes from the bike's new CNC-machine, dual-cylinder 997 cc engine

The downforce of the bike has been increased through a front spoiler and side wings 

Only 88 units of this superbike will be manufactured

The brand has not revealed the price though says the units will be highly priced
