This superbike from Aston Martin is for speed junkies

Aston Martin and Brough Superior present AMB 001 Pro track superbike
This superbike features a racing livery that combines the brand's Verdant Jade and satin finished carbon fibre
Aston Martin says this superbike is specially designed for thrill-seeking motorheads
The AMB 001 Pro churns power up to 225 hp to the weight ratio 1.28 hp/kg
The massive power output comes from the bike's new CNC-machine, dual-cylinder 997 cc engine
The downforce of the bike has been increased through a front spoiler and side wings
Only 88 units of this superbike will be manufactured
The brand has not revealed the price though says the units will be highly priced