This BMW bike promises ultimate touring experience

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 11, 2022

BMW Motorrad's new R 1250 RS is all about sporty looks and dynamic touring 

The new BMW R 1250 RS features two-cylinder boxer engine

It generates a power output of 136 hp and 143 Nm torque

This sports tourer bike comes with Dynamic Brake Control system as standard

The bike's TFT colour display comes with arrow navigation and extensive connectivity

It features USB socket and Intelligent Emergency Call service as standard

The BMW R 1250 RS offers three riding modes

It also comes with a pillion rider package
Know more interesting bike stories...
Click Here