This BMW bike promises ultimate touring experience

BMW Motorrad's new R 1250 RS is all about sporty looks and dynamic touring
The new BMW R 1250 RS features two-cylinder boxer engine
It generates a power output of 136 hp and 143 Nm torque
This sports tourer bike comes with Dynamic Brake Control system as standard
The bike's TFT colour display comes with arrow navigation and extensive connectivity
It features USB socket and Intelligent Emergency Call service as standard
The BMW R 1250 RS offers three riding modes
It also comes with a pillion rider package