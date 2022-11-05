These customised BMW R 18 models will make you drool

Published Nov 05, 2022

BMW Motorrad  has customised seven R 18 bikes

This one is BMW R 18 The Great Wave inspired by Japanese art

The BMW R 18 Black Jack  features black lacquer and black chrome extensively 

This R 18 is called Isle of Man is all about dynamic looks and speed

BMW R 18 Liberty comes with handmade body components

The BMW R 18 Roadster comes with BMW's kidney grille

This R 18 is called Speedy Gonzales which sports long fishtail rear silencers 

This is BMW R Roar which comes with wire-spoke wheels 

These are customisation projects from BMW Motorrad dealers in Poland
